Dorothy J. Peck, 79, of Carthage

Dorothy J. Peck, 79, of 24218 Hewitt Park Circle, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at the SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, New York. (Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Dorothy J. Peck, 79, of 24218 Hewitt Park Circle, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at the SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, New York. She was born on February 9, 1943, in Carthage, New York to the late Ralph & Erma (Selos) Phillips. Dorothy graduated from Carthage High School. She married Marvin Warner Peck on August 14, 1962, in West Carthage. Mr. Peck died on September 23, 2015. Dorothy retired in 2007 after 30 years of dedicated service as a bus driver for the Carthage Central School District. She is survived by two daughters, Debbie Lashure (Richard) Thompson, Evans Mills; and Lori Carpenetti and her husband William, Alabama, her son and his wife, Wayne & Abbie Peck, Castorland; Dorothy is also survived by 8 Grandchildren, David (Melissa) Lashure, NH; Laurie Carpenetti, AL; Becky (Dusty) Seymour, AL; Rhonda (Craig) Crowe, AL; Billy (Sue) Carpenetti, AL; Ethan (Krista) Peck, Carthage; Randy (Jill) Peck, Glenfield; and Shelby Peck, along with 9 Great-Grandchildren, Benjamin “Ben”, Hannah, Braden, Blaze, Kolby, Carter, Levi, Madelynn, Sophia, Dalton, Wesley, Quinn, Elle, and Harlyn Rose. Dorothy is also survived by several Grandchildren by marriage Alan Miller and Ashley Ames and Great- Grandchildren Taylor, Tori, Chase, Macie, and Layne along with several special nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, doing puzzles on her iPad, and keeping in touch with her friends on Facebook. Dorothy loved making blankets for her great-grandchildren and going to the Akwesasne gambling with her son and daughter-in-law. She would “occasionally” eat at the Chatterbox with her friends, and she also was fond of her trips to Alabama to watch her grandchildren and great-grandchildren play baseball. Dorothy enjoyed going to dances at the Evans Mills Firehall. She is predeceased by a sister Alice and her husband Leo Barber and a brother Ralph and his wife Alice Phillips. Calling Hours will be held on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, from 5:00pm-7:00pm at the Lundy Funeral Home; Graveside Services will be held privately by the family. The family would like to thank the Upstate Medical Staff on floor 9F for the professionalism, commitment, wonderful care and compassion, and excellent nursing care. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations sent to Upstate Foundation: address, 750 E. Adams Street CAB326 Syracuse, NY 13210 Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 500 State St., Carthage. Online condolences can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Peck, please visit Tribute Store

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.