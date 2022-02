WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - F. Joseph Fusco 90, Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Watertown N.Y., passed away peacefully Tuesday February 8, 2022. There will be a funeral mass in the spring in Watertown. A full obituary will follow. New York arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

