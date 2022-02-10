Fire Shut in My Bones - Met Opera

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Saturday February 12 at 12:55 pm

Back by popular demand, the Metropolitan Opera’s groundbreaking production of Terence Blanchard’s Fire Shut Up in My Bones returns to cinemas on February 12 in celebration of Black History Month. Hailed as “a watershed moment for American opera” by The Washington Post, the opera recently made history as the first work by a Black composer to be presented at the Met and tells a poignant and profound story about a young man’s journey to overcome a life of trauma and hardship.

*Content Advisory: Fire Shut Up In My Bones addresses adult themes and contains some adult language.

Music: Terence Blanchard / Libretto by Kasi LemmonsLanguage: English, with English subtitles

