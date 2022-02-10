Firefighters battle Pamelia motel fire

PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - A fire at the Hotis Motel on Route 37 in the town of Pamelia was reported just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

7 News reporter Emily Griffin was at the scene getting live pictures. You can see them in the video above,

All the motel’s units were occupied when the fire broke out, but everyone got out safely.

Watertown, Black River, Northpole, and Pamelia fire departments were on the scene. Firefighting efforts have closed Route 37 between Route 11 and Alder Street.

Several sections of the motel have been destroyed. People are also being arrested at the scene for fighting.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.