Advertisement

Firefighters battle Pamelia motel fire

Fire at the Hotis Motel in the town of Pamelia was reported shortly before 5:30 a.m. Thursday.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - A fire at the Hotis Motel on Route 37 in the town of Pamelia was reported just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

7 News reporter Emily Griffin was at the scene getting live pictures. You can see them in the video above,

All the motel’s units were occupied when the fire broke out, but everyone got out safely.

Watertown, Black River, Northpole, and Pamelia fire departments were on the scene. Firefighting efforts have closed Route 37 between Route 11 and Alder Street.

Several sections of the motel have been destroyed. People are also being arrested at the scene for fighting.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erik Hanno with his wife
Lowville native headed to Super Bowl, will hang out with ‘Gronk’
Power restored in St. Lawrence, Jefferson counties
At least five students were involved in forming a choreographed racial slur with their bodies...
State police investigate N-word incident at Heuvelton Central School
Gov. Kathy Hochul holds a briefing on the the state's response to the pandemic.
Business mask mandate to lift, school mandate to remain, Hochul says
Christina Merry won $5,000 a week for life playing the lottery
Lewis County woman wins ‘Set for Life’ lottery

Latest News

Wake Up Weather
There’s a winter weather advisory posted
Maggie’s on the River in Watertown has renovated its second floor into a pizza bar.
Watertown restaurant adds pizzeria to its business
Sherman Elementary School
It’s back to class for Sherman Elementary students
Hotis Motel Fire
Hotis Motel fire