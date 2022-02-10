Gilbert W. Denny, 94, of Adams

Gilbert W. Denny, 94, of Spookhill Road, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning at Samaritan Medical Center where he had been a patient since February 3th. (Funeral Home)

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Gilbert W. Denny, 94, of Spookhill Road, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning at Samaritan Medical Center where he had been a patient since February 3rd.

Calling hours will be 3 to 5 Tuesday, February 15th, with a service immediately following, at Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home in Belleville.

Born July 21, 1927, to Isaac and Alma Moore Denny, “Gib,” as he was called by family and friends, grew up in Lorraine and graduated from Adams High School. Following graduation, he joined the Merchant Marines and then served in the USMC based at Quantico. He was proud of his service to his country. Following his honorable discharge from the service, Gib went to work for Contel where he enjoyed a 40 year long career. In addition to his work with the phone company, Gib was almost always involved in other ventures that left no doubt about his incredible work ethic and his pride in providing for his family. While his sons may have complained at the time of having to work at the family-owned Freeway Grocery, spend their summers bagging ice to deliver to campers along the shores of Lake Ontario, or wash telephone booths throughout the county, they sure enjoyed the backyard pool, the pony, the trips, and the other extras that resulted from these “opportunities.”

Gib married Ann Radway in 1952 and together they had 3 sons. That marriage ended in divorce. A second marriage to Jeanne Denney also ended in divorce.

Gib was handy with tools and could build or fix just about anything. The snowmobile camp he built in Worth was the site of many memorable weekends filled with outdoor fun, card playing and meals with friends. And the beautiful lakefront cottage he built in Henderson has been, and will continue to be, a gathering place for family and friends for generations to come. It gave him great pleasure to see his children and grandchildren enjoy these wonderful retreats. Through the years, he helped all of his sons with home projects, large and small, and dearly appreciated them returning the favor by helping him with his projects as he aged.

In his “golden years,” Gib and his longtime companion Joyce Guyette wintered in Orlando, Florida where they enjoyed country line dancing and going to hear live music and summered at the cottage on Lake Ontario. He enjoyed keeping up with current events and clipping newspaper articles to send to his grandchildren. He loved doing yard work and planting flowers. His lawns and gardens were always meticulous. Even in his 90′s, he could often be seen mowing his lawn, trimming shrubs or on his hands and knees edging or weeding. He was a “worker” all his life, always on the move. That, and his daily chocolate milk and half a banana, likely allowed him to stay relatively active into his 90′s. He considered himself fortunate to be able to stay in his own home until just before he passed and was grateful for the help he received from his family to do so.

Gib was a former member of the South Jefferson Rescue Squad, the Adams Fire Department, the Masons, and the Lions Club.

He is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law: Warren and Mary Beth Denny (Adams Center), Greig and Ellen Denny (Radford, VA), and Kirk and Karen Denny (Adams); eight

grandchildren: Katie (Jason) Compo, Jessica (Bryan) Burns, Madalyn (Johnny) Phan, Alex Denny, Lexi Denny, Leah Denny, Will Denny and Molly Denny; two great-grandchildren Jackson Compo and Julian Phan; and companion Joyce Guyette.

Donations in Gib’s memory may be made to the Lorraine Methodist Church PO Box 380, Mannsville, NY 13661 or Adams Fire Department PO Box 52, Adams, NY 13605

