GOP House members issue demand to lift state’s school mask mandate

WASHINGTON (WWNY) - Several Republican members of Congress representing parts of New York are demanding that Gov. Kathy Hochul end the state’s mask mandate for schools.

Hochul announced Wednesday the end of the mandate for businesses to make sure their patrons are masked or vaccinated, but did not lift the mandate for schools.

She said that mandate would be evaluated after the mid-winter school break and that a decision would likely be made by March 4.

The Republicans, including Rep. Elise Stefanik (NY-21), said the time has come to lift the masking requirement.

“In light of the announcements by the Governors of New Jersey, Connecticut, and Delaware, we write...to urge you to immediately rescind the onerous and unconstitutional mask mandate in New York State’s schools,” they said in a letter to the governor. “We have heard from countless families throughout our districts expressing their concerns with the mandate, and how it has negatively impacted their child’s experience in the classroom.”

Connecticut’s mandate is scheduled to end on February 28. New Jersey will end its mandate on March 7.

Penning the letter was Andrew Garbarino (NY-02). Signing it besides Stefanik were Lee Zeldin (NY-01), Chris Jacobs (NY-27), Nicole Malliotakis (NY-11), John Katko (NY-24), Claudia Tenney (NY-22) and Tom Reed (NY-23).

Zeldin is challenging Hochul for governor as she seeks her first full term.

