Highlights & scores: Frontier League basketball playoffs & college hoops

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Frontier League basketball playoffs continued Wednesday night.

In the girls’ A Division semifinals from Philadelphia, top-seed Indian River hosted fourth-seed Carthage.

In the first quarter, Michaela Delles lays in 2 off the break. The Lady Warriors are up 19.

In the second quarter, Hannah Makuch buries the 3. Carthage is down 12.

Adrien Lamora answers with the trifecta. Indian River is on top 18.

Off the turnover, Lamora finishes with the bucket. It’s the Lady Warriors by 22.

Isabella Davis lays in 2 as Indian River beats Carthage 75-27.

In the other A Division semifinal, second-seed South Jefferson Lady Spartans hosted third-seed Watertown.

In the first quarter, Madison Pfleegor hits the 3 from the top of the arc. South Jeff is up 8.

Off the turnover, Emma Schafer hits the baseline jumper. It’s the Lady Spartans by 10.

It’s Schafer with the turnaround in the lane. Now it’s 12-0 South Jeff.

Watertown answers on the Lilly Renzi jumper in the paint.

South Jeff proves to be too much. Jackie Piddock drives the lane for the hoop and foul.

South Jeff beats Watertown 69-19.

The Lady Cannoneers hosted Genesee Community College in women’s college basketball from Jefferson Community College.

In the first quarter, Emily Farrand kisses 2 off glass, tying the game at 2.

Then it’s Hailey Bouchey with the strong move in the post. JCC is down 1.

Kalyna Bryant splits the defenders for the basket. JCC is still down 1.

Samantha Malbouf hits inside as JCC beats Genesee 90-61.

In the late game, the JCC men also hosted Genesee.

In the first half, Matthew Brown takes the feed and scores. JCC is down 3.

Off the inbounds, Jarean Crockett hits down low, putting the Cannoneers within 1.

Then it’s Isiah Murphy with the bucket and he’s fouled. JCC is still down 1.

It’s Murphy again with the hoop and he’s fouled, ut JCC falls to Genesee 87-72.

Wednesday’s local scores

Girls’ Frontier League A Division semifinals

Indian River 75, Carthage 27

South Jefferson 69, Watertown 19

Girls’ Frontier League C Division semifinal

Beaver River 46, Sandy Creek 44

Girls’ Frontier League D Division semifinals

Copenhagen 60, Sackets Harbor 18

Alexandria 39, Belleville Henderson 33

Girls’ high school basketball

Heuvelton 39, Hermon-DeKalb 28

Madrid-Waddington 54, Norwood-Norfolk 33

Malone 35, Chateaugay 25

Massena, OFA -- postponed

Boys’ high school basketball

Lisbon 88, St. Regis Falls 60

Colton-Pierrepont 43, Parishville-Hopkinton 39

Watertown 78, Carthage 57

Men’s college basketball

Genesee 87, Jefferson 72

Hobart 89, Clarkson 20

Women’s college basketball

RIT 49, Clarkson 36

Jefferson 90, Genesee 61

Boys’ high school hockey

Malone, OFA -- postponed

Massena 11, Potsdam 0

St. Lawrence Central 9, Tupper Lake 1

Northwood 6, Canton 1

Section III Class C volleyball semifinal

Mount Markham 3, South Lewis 0

Section III Class D volleyball semifinal

Sandy Creek 3, DeRuyter 0

High school wrestling

Malone 40, Massena 30

