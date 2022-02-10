Holmes Ladouceur throws hat in ring for SLC judge post

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A second candidate has launched a campaign for St. Lawrence County Surrogate’s Court judge.

Michelle Holmes Ladouceur announced her bid for the seat Wednesday afternoon

She’s a Waddington native and graduate of SUNY Potsdam and Albany Law School.

Holmes Ladouceur touts her experience as principal court attorney under John Richey, who announced he is retiring this month from the position she is seeking.

She’s practiced law in St. Lawrence County since July of 2000.

Surrogate’s Court handles guardianships, adoptions, and estate filing for people who die with or without a will.

“I’ve always thought of Surrogate’s Court as a court of highs and lows,” Holmes Ladouceur said. “We deal with some of the most vulnerable populations and people. If you’re doing an estate in Surrogate’s Court, you’re trying to navigate what can be a very complex legal process while you’re also grieving the loss of a loved one.”

Holmes Ladouceur is running for the Democratic and Conservative party lines.

She’ll have at least one opponent. Republican Nicholas Pignone announced at the end of January he was running for the job.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.