Horses drag camp across frozen St. Lawrence River

TOWN OF ALEXANDRIA, New York (WWNY) - Most people haven’t seen this in a long time: a camp dragged across the ice of the St. Lawrence River the old fashioned way.

Horses hauled Patrick and Robin Moran’s newly-built camp across the frozen waters of the St. Lawrence at Goose Bay.

“It’s definitely the craziest thing we’ve ever seen,” said Patrick.

“Our dreams have come true. This is all we wanted,” said Robin.

“It’s a tiny house dragged across the ice and it’s just laughable,” said Patrick.

But not easy. Plenty of coordination was needed along the way. Maybe a few prayers about the ice.

“I think he just wanted to given them a breath. I definitely heard some creaking over there,” said Mike Stock, Riverbay Too owner.

The camp was built at Riverbay Too and hauled seven miles down Route 12. Amish Shed Express did the hauling.

“People are just, are just, are amazed to see the horses on a building like this,” said Ted Elk, Amish Shed Express owner.

That apparently included its owners. Did they have complete faith it would get to the island in one piece?

“No. I didn’t,” said Patrick.

“I did because they assured us that they would,” said Robin.

A truck wasn’t used because the roof would bring down power lines. With the horses it could be put on hay-wagon dollies to ride lower.

And it’s not like folks around here have never seen this before. They remember.

“I thought it was crazy. But then again there are pictures of old houses being dragged across the ice all the time in the old days,” said Patrick.

So will it catch on?

“I doubt that. I doubt that very highly. But, maybe; who knows,” said the Morans.

