Hugh O. Peets Jr., 71, of Massena

Hugh O. Peets Jr., 71, of Beach Street, passed away on February 5, 2022 at his home with his loving family by his side. (Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Hugh O. Peets Jr., 71, of Beach Street, passed away on February 5, 2022 at his home with his loving family by his side.

Hugh was born on November 26, 1950 in Massena, the son of the late Hugh Olin and Margaret (Ward) Peets. Hugh was the engraver at Peets Jewelers since the age of 12, and worked at Alcoa in the pot rooms. He married Patricia Murphy in January of 1981. Hugh enjoyed boating, playing his guitar as well as being in a band. Most of all, he cherished spending time with his grandchildren.

Hugh is survived by his wife, Patricia; his four children, Michael Peets, Bryan Peets, David Peets, and Amanda Peets. He cherished his seven grandchildren, Austin Peets, Lyndsie and Scott Peets, Adam Peets, Jakob and Joshua Peets, his sole (and soul) granddaughter Fallon Jordan Peets and great grandson Asher Peets.

He is also survived by his brother, Patrick Peets and several nieces and nephews.

Hugh was predeceased by his parents H. Olin and Margaret (Peg) Peets; a brother, Michael Peets, and sister Kristine Faucher. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Per his wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Memorial contributions in Hugh’s memory may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, who were very helpful and comforting to the family.

Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena where memories and condolences can be shared at www.donaldsonfh.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.