It’s back to class for Sherman Elementary students

Sherman Elementary School
Sherman Elementary School(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Students at Watertown’s Sherman Elementary are heading back to the classroom Wednesday after a couple days of remote learning.

A water main break closed the school Monday and classes went remote Tuesday and Wednesday.

District Superintendent Patti LaBarr announced Wednesday that repairs are complete and the water has passed all health tests, so the school can reopen.

“I am beyond grateful for the dedication and hard work of our students, staff, families, and community during the past several days,” she wrote in a statement. “Excellent teamwork!”

