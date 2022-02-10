Jane Hurley, 88, of Potsdam

Jane Hurley (88) died at the United Helpers Nursing Home in Canton, NY on February 5th, 2022. She was born in Carthage, NY in August 1933. (Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Jane Hurley (88) died at the United Helpers Nursing Home in Canton, NY on February 5th, 2022. She was born in Carthage, NY in August 1933. She attended Carthage schools and graduated from high school in 1950, earning a New York State Regents Scholarship for college studies. Jane enrolled at Potsdam State Teachers College (now SUNY Potsdam) in 1950, majoring in elementary education, and graduated in 1954 with honors. She led an active college career enjoying many student activities: cheerleading, Agonian sorority life, theater productions, and various student committees.

Jane began her career teaching kindergarten in the Rochester school system. Later she joined the staff of Carthage Central School, teaching second grade in West Carthage, and working later as a long-term substitute in the Carthage junior high school program. After the return of her fiancé Daniel Hurley, who was stationed in Germany in the army, they married on September 1, 1956 at Saint James Church in Carthage. They enjoyed 66 years of married life together. While living in Carthage where Dan taught at Carthage Central School, they had their first two children. In 1959, Dan joined the faculty of SUNY Potsdam. Soon after, they purchased a house on Leroy Street in Potsdam, and gradually filled the home with five children. In about 1974, Jane developed a kindergarten program at Saint Mary’s Catholic School in Potsdam, where she taught for 18 years until retirement.

Jane was a life-long learner, active community member, and parishioner in St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She was a voracious reader. She also enjoyed crafting, bowling, golfing, camping, winters in Florida, computers, and especially children. She was a fine, versatile cook. Jane served as an ADK newsletter editor, Ago Sorority Advisor, Girl Scout leader, Diet Workshop leader, Hospital Guild volunteer, and Potsdam Public Library supporter.

Jane was predeceased by her parents Jay and Doris Blodgett; brother David Blodgett; in-law parents, Stephen and Margaret Hurley; brother-in-law Gary Hurley; sister-in-law Elizabeth Gibson; and grandson Philip Glowa. She is survived by her husband Daniel Hurley, children Jo Weaver; Susan Hurley-Glowa; Carol Hurley; Stephen Hurley; and Philip Hurley. She had seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home in Potsdam, with services planned for late spring.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made to the Dan Hurley Student Leadership Fund or the Potsdam Public Library in her memory.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

