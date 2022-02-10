Learn about Chinese culture at Syracuse performance

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - You can learn about traditional Chinese culture in a performance in Syracuse this weekend.

Lin Wu was on 7 News This Morning to talk about the show, called Shen Yun.

Watch the video for her interview.

Performances are Saturday, February 12 at the Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater.

You can buy tickets and find out more at ShenYun.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.