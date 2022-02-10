Madrid man running for St. Lawrence County Legislature

MADRID, New York (WWNY) - A Madrid man has announced his run for St. Lawrence County Legislature.

Ben Hull is a health care consultant. He previously worked at Canton-Potsdam Hospital as the director of oncology.

He has been endorsed by the man who currently holds the seat, Kevin Acres, who won’t be seeking reelection.

A Republican, Hull says he’s focused on fiscal responsibility, transparency of government, and using the power of the legislature to hold county agencies accountable through measures like audits.

“I think it’s something that’s been done. I don’t think it’s been done enough and so, one of the things I want to focus on is understanding comprehensively the actual ability and responsibility of that legislative body and leveraging that to its fullest extent to get the job done,” he said.

St. Lawrence County District 8 covers the town of Madrid and portions of the towns of Canton and Potsdam.

