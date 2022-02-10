Maryann Cathrine Kampnich Mooney, 87, of Castorland

Maryann Cathrine Kampnich Mooney, 87, died early Wednesday morning, February 9, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center after a brief illness. (Funeral Home)

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Maryann Cathrine Kampnich Mooney, 87, died early Wednesday morning, February 9, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center after a brief illness.

Maryann was born on October 13, 1934 at the family homestead on the Indian River Road the daughter of the late Laurence and Flora Campany Kampnich. She attended Fr. Leo Memorial School and graduated from Beaver River High School in 1952. She married Marshall C. Mooney, the son of the late Frank and Ada Williams Mooney, June 5, 1954 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with Reverend Finton Murphy, OFM officiating.

Maryann worked for A & P Grocery Store in Croghan when her family was younger, and retired from Days Inn and Denny’s of Watertown as Director of Personnel in 2002. Marshall died on February 15, 2004.

She is survived by her three children, Laurence M. Mooney; Marshall C. (Leslie) Mooney, Jr.; Maryann C. (R. Christopher) Mooney-Rondon; her four grandchildren, Justin (Melissa Tripp) Mooney; Brian (Timothy Staring) Mooney; Rafael Rondon; and Isabella Rondon; dozens of nieces and nephews and her cat Bacon.

She is predeceased by her parents and five brothers and three sister-in-laws, Herbert and Katherine (Kay), Louis and Joanne, John, Bernard, and Donald (Jim) and Ellen Kampnich.

She was a communicant of St. Stephen’s Catholic Church and past member of Lewis County Memorial Post #6912 V.F.W. Auxiliary. Maryann inherited a gentle spirit, deep faith and love of gardening from her mother and a deep love of nature and animals from her father. She would often complain of neglecting her housework because she would be distracted by her garden or other outdoor activities. Maryann was very devoted to her faith and had a special love of the Blessed Mother, traveling throughout the US, Canada, San Sebastian de Garabandal, Spain; Lourdes, France and Fatima, Portugal to visit various shrines.

A funeral Mass will be said on Saturday, February 12th at 12:00 P.M. at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with Rev. Donald J. Manfred, Pastor, concelebrating with Rev. Martin Cline. Spring burial will be in St. Stephen’s Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to a luncheon at Lowville V.F.W. immediately following Mass. Anyone that would like to drop off food may do so prior to the gathering at the VFW.

Memorials in Maryann’s memory may be made to: Lewis County Humane Society, P.O. Box 682, Lowville, NY 13367 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital-Memorial, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905

On-line condolences may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.