Name a roach after your ex & help out Zoo New York

Zoo New York: name a roach after your ex
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Meet Pogo. He’s one of the animals that will eat the roach you name after your ex.

Zoo New York executive director Larry Sorel and volunteer Cole Pyland Lulejian brought the hungry opossum to the 7 News studio to talk about a fundraiser the zoo is having this weekend.

In honor of Valentine’s Day, people can buy a cockroach in honor of an ex and watch it being fed to a zoo animal during a live stream. Pogo and some chickens will happily gobble them up.

This is happening on Sunday, February 13.

For $5, you get to name the roach. For $10, you get a picture of the roach being fed to a zoo animal. For $50, you and a friend can help feed the roach to an animal yourselves.

You can learn more at zoonewyork.org.

