Advertisement

Potsdam High School students discuss P2 Club, military breakfast

By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Maddie Wheeler and Alivia Gilson are members of Potsdam High School’s P2 Club. They appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about the club, which is part of the national Positivity Project organization.

The club was recently recognized by the national organization, which created a video showing the club in action.

In addition, the Potsdam club branched out to organize a group called Remember Everyone Deployed.

On Sunday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Remember Everyone Deployed will be hosting a military breakfast at Potsdam High School. All veterans and active-duty personnel are invited.

Students, staff, soldiers, and the co-founders of the Positivity Project will be giving speeches at this event.

Admission is 5 candy bars per person and/or a monetary donation. All proceeds will benefit RED’s candy bar drive. Masks will be required to attend.

Two years ago, RED donated over 15,000 candy bars and this year it has a benchmark of 20,000 candy bars. All of the candy bars that are collected will be given to Fort Drum soldiers in April or May.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erik Hanno with his wife
Lowville native headed to Super Bowl, will hang out with ‘Gronk’
At least five students were involved in forming a choreographed racial slur with their bodies...
State police investigate N-word incident at Heuvelton Central School
Power restored in St. Lawrence, Jefferson counties
Six people were left homeless after fire swept through the Hotis Motel on Route 37 in the town...
Pamelia motel fire leaves 6 homeless
Christina Merry won $5,000 a week for life playing the lottery
Lewis County woman wins ‘Set for Life’ lottery

Latest News

WWNY
WWNY Potsdam Central School students discuss P2 Club
Power lines
Equipment failure blamed for Wednesday’s power outage
Fitness with Jami: working the arms, core & legs
Fitness with Jamie: working the arms, core & legs
Hotis Motel fire
Hotis Motel fire