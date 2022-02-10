Potsdam High School students discuss P2 Club, military breakfast

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Maddie Wheeler and Alivia Gilson are members of Potsdam High School’s P2 Club. They appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about the club, which is part of the national Positivity Project organization.

The club was recently recognized by the national organization, which created a video showing the club in action.

In addition, the Potsdam club branched out to organize a group called Remember Everyone Deployed.

On Sunday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Remember Everyone Deployed will be hosting a military breakfast at Potsdam High School. All veterans and active-duty personnel are invited.

Students, staff, soldiers, and the co-founders of the Positivity Project will be giving speeches at this event.

Admission is 5 candy bars per person and/or a monetary donation. All proceeds will benefit RED’s candy bar drive. Masks will be required to attend.

Two years ago, RED donated over 15,000 candy bars and this year it has a benchmark of 20,000 candy bars. All of the candy bars that are collected will be given to Fort Drum soldiers in April or May.

