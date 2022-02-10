Propane blast lifts home off foundation

TOWN OF NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Two people were unhurt when a propane leak caused an explosion that lifted part of their home off its foundation.

It happened shortly before noon Thursday at 4125 Route 310 in the town of Norfolk.

According to St. Lawrence County Emergency Services Director Matt Denner, ice fell off the roof of the home, struck a propane line, causing it to leak.

He said the propane filled the crawl space under the house, ignited, and lifted part of the home off its foundation. The explosion blew out the brick skirting around the house, he added. (Article continues below the photo)

According to Denner, two people were home at the time and escaped injury.

He said the Norfolk Fire Department quickly put out a small fire, and the home’s residents are able to continue living there.

