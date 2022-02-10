Advertisement

Propane blast lifts home off foundation

The explosion lifted part of the home off its foundation and blew out the brick skirting around...
The explosion lifted part of the home off its foundation and blew out the brick skirting around the house, officials said.(Matthew Denner)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Two people were unhurt when a propane leak caused an explosion that lifted part of their home off its foundation.

It happened shortly before noon Thursday at 4125 Route 310 in the town of Norfolk.

According to St. Lawrence County Emergency Services Director Matt Denner, ice fell off the roof of the home, struck a propane line, causing it to leak.

He said the propane filled the crawl space under the house, ignited, and lifted part of the home off its foundation. The explosion blew out the brick skirting around the house, he added. (Article continues below the photo)

The explosion lifted part of the home off its foundation and blew out the brick skirting around...
The explosion lifted part of the home off its foundation and blew out the brick skirting around the house, officials said.(Matthew Denner)

According to Denner, two people were home at the time and escaped injury.

He said the Norfolk Fire Department quickly put out a small fire, and the home’s residents are able to continue living there.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people were left homeless after fire swept through the Hotis Motel on Route 37 in the town...
Pamelia motel fire leaves at least 6 people homeless
At least five students were involved in forming a choreographed racial slur with their bodies...
State police investigate N-word incident at Heuvelton Central School
Erik Hanno with his wife
Lowville native headed to Super Bowl, will hang out with ‘Gronk’
Power restored in St. Lawrence, Jefferson counties
Christina Merry won $5,000 a week for life playing the lottery
Lewis County woman wins ‘Set for Life’ lottery

Latest News

Streetscape project plan
Watertown’s Streetscape project to cost more than expected
WWNY
Potsdam High School students discuss P2 Club, military breakfast
Power lines
Equipment failure blamed for Wednesday’s power outage
Fitness with Jami: working the arms, core & legs
Fitness with Jamie: working the arms, core & legs