Robert A. Fennessy, 61, of Ogdensburg

A Funeral Mass for Robert A. Fennessy, age 61 of Ogdensburg will be held Monday (February 14, 2022) at 2:00pm at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. (Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Robert A. Fennessy, age 61 of Ogdensburg will be held Monday (February 14, 2022) at 2:00pm at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Burial will be in the spring at Notre Dame Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held also on Monday from 11:00am to 1:30pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home. Bob passed away on Monday (Feb 7, 2022) at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center after a heroic battle with cancer with his sister Amy by his side.

Surviving are his children Alexis Fennessy of Virginia, Erin Fennessy of Ogdensburg, Jordan Fennessy of Ogdensburg and DeAnna Fennessy of Georgia; grandchildren Emily Marsh, Perseus Roca & Robin Compo; his mother Roni LaComb of Ogdensburg; his father Paul Michael Fennessy Sr. of Syracuse and Florida; brothers Mickey (Maureen) Fennessy of South Carolina and Randy Fennessy of Liverpool; his sisters Mary Lou Fennessy of Syracuse, Amy (Kevin) Nugent of Ogdensburg and Crystal Fennessy of Vancouver; along with many nieces, nephews & cousins.

His step father Erle LaComb predeceased him.

Bob was born on January 6, 1961 in Ogdensburg, a son of Paul Michael & Rona (Lesperance) Fennessy. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and later received college credits from SUNY Canton.

Bob worked as a masterful painter around the county doing residential painting and carpentry work. He was very detailed oriented and held a good reputation for a job well done. He was an avid sports fan excelling in hockey, football, baseball and weightlifting. He coached in his younger years, and was known as the “Blue Man” showing support and motivation for the Ogdensburg Free Academy athletic teams. His favorite professional teams were the Dallas Cowboys, Boston Bruins and NY Yankees.

Memorial contributions can be made to the OFA Block “O” Booster Club c/o Ogdensburg Free Academy. Condolences or fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.