State reports downward trend of flu cases

Flu season
Flu season(MGN)
By Sandy Torres
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Flu season is still going, so how do we know if it’s flu and not COVID?

Recently New York state’s flu case tracker reported a downward trend of flu cases in the tri-county region compared to previous years.

Health officials say that’s no surprise, considering the precautions people have adopted since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the state’s flu tracker, flu cases tend to pick up in our area this time of year.

“Flu and COVID, they have very similar symptoms. So, if you have the flu, you could have a fever, but not everybody does. People might have chills, body aches, a cough, but really the only way to know if it’s flu or COVID is to go get tested,” said Lisa Lagos, Jefferson County Public Health educator.

Health experts say flu season is expected to stick around until May and vaccinations are still highly recommended.

