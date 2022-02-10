Advertisement

Sterling R. Grant, Jr., 37, of Ogdensburg

Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Sterling R. Grant, Jr., 37, tragically passed away early Tuesday morning, February 8, 2022 in Massena.

Sterling was born on March 7, 1984 at Fort Campbell, Kentucky the son of Sterling Grant Sr. and Laurice White. He attended school in Ogdensburg later achieving his GED.  While at Ogdensburg, he went to BOCES for building trades.  He was a self-employed contractor, who enjoyed fishing, hunting, drawing, and his computer.

Sterling is survived by his mother, Laurice White of Olean; his father, Sterling Sr. of Parishville; his son, Gage of Massena; his brother, Shane Grant of Olean; his sister, Holly Grant of Ogdensburg; his grandparents, Donald and Alice Grant of Constantia; his adopted aunt, Vi Brown of Olean; and many friends.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made in his memory to a local agency that helps individuals with mental health issues.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

