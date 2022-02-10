Advertisement

There’s a winter weather advisory posted

Beth Hall has your Wakeup Weather forecast.
By Beth Hall
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rain is mixing with snow and that will stay with us off and on all day.

That could make for some slippery conditions at times.

It will also be windy. Gusts could reach around 30 miles per hour.

It stayed mild overnight and early temperatures were in the 30s and 40s. Temperatures will fall into the low 30s through the afternoon.

There’s a winter weather advisory for parts of the Adirondacks until 6 p.m. tonight.

A winter weather advisory for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties starts at 1 p.m. today and ends at 4 a.m. Friday.

Most of the snow in that advisory will be in the form of lake effect that will mainly impact the Tug Hill region.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-20s.

We’ll have snow and wind on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Saturday will have snow showers and highs in the low 30s.

It will be in the teens for Super Bowl Sunday and for Valentine’s Day on Monday.

It will be in the 20s on Tuesday and around 40 on Wednesday.

