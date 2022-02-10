Village takes control of Copenhagen Fire Department’s books

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - The Copenhagen Village Board is taking control of its fire department’s finances after a state audit questioned how money was handled.

In a narrow vote Wednesday night, trustees decided to bring the fire department’s books under the village’s watch.

That resolution passed 2 to 1. The two yes votes were cast by trustees Kim Vogt and Shareef Stokely; the no vote was cast by trustee Ben Shambo.

The other two members, Mayor Mark Souva and Trustee Gerald Snyder, were asked to recuse themselves from the vote by the village’s lawyer due to their association with the fire department.

“I did send over several opinions issued by New York state. If you are on the fire department...that you should recuse yourself from any and all budget discussions that deal with the fire department,” said Candace Randall, village attorney.

January’s state audit of the fire department questioned the way money was raised for and paid out by the fire department. It determined $27,000 are unaccounted for.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.