Advertisement

Village takes control of Copenhagen Fire Department’s books

Village of Copenhagen
Village of Copenhagen(WWNY)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - The Copenhagen Village Board is taking control of its fire department’s finances after a state audit questioned how money was handled.

In a narrow vote Wednesday night, trustees decided to bring the fire department’s books under the village’s watch.

That resolution passed 2 to 1. The two yes votes were cast by trustees Kim Vogt and Shareef Stokely; the no vote was cast by trustee Ben Shambo.

The other two members, Mayor Mark Souva and Trustee Gerald Snyder, were asked to recuse themselves from the vote by the village’s lawyer due to their association with the fire department.

“I did send over several opinions issued by New York state. If you are on the fire department...that you should recuse yourself from any and all budget discussions that deal with the fire department,” said Candace Randall, village attorney.

January’s state audit of the fire department questioned the way money was raised for and paid out by the fire department. It determined $27,000 are unaccounted for.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people were left homeless after fire swept through the Hotis Motel on Route 37 in the town...
Pamelia motel fire leaves at least 6 people homeless
At least five students were involved in forming a choreographed racial slur with their bodies...
State police investigate N-word incident at Heuvelton Central School
Erik Hanno with his wife
Lowville native headed to Super Bowl, will hang out with ‘Gronk’
Power restored in St. Lawrence, Jefferson counties
Christina Merry won $5,000 a week for life playing the lottery
Lewis County woman wins ‘Set for Life’ lottery

Latest News

Santino Alteri
Watertown native aboard USS Cincinnati shares Bengals’ Super Bowl excitement
Ben Hull
Madrid man running for St. Lawrence County Legislature
Flu season
State reports downward trend of flu cases
The explosion lifted part of the home off its foundation and blew out the brick skirting around...
Propane blast lifts home off foundation