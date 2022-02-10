Watertown lawmaker raises concerns about radio show featuring mayor

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith has a new platform over radio airwaves and it’s leaving another city council member asking: what about the rest of council?

Council Member Lisa Ruggiero is ready to say her piece after comments Smith made on WTNY’s new regular segment. It’s a segment Ruggiero feels is more like an endorsement.

“If you’re going to be labeled the top expert of what’s going on commenting on what’s going on in the city and why certain things are happening, you’re only getting one person’s view, it’s one-sided, and to me, it’s biased,” she said.

Smith made his first appearance on what will become a new segment, on WTNY’s “Start Your Day With JJ.”

In it, he talks about the latest city news, like a recent resolution to do away with the overflow parking lot next to the Watertown Golf Club in Thompson Park.

“We’re talking about parking for everybody in Thompson Park, an added parking lot that’s been there since I was born is now a contentious issue. I think it’s just a vendetta against the park and the golf course,” Smith said on the radio.

What Smith calls a vendetta, Ruggiero says is actually a valid issue. She says his new platform on this radio show leaves out other views.

“I asked, you know, if we were going to have a chance to come on, and when a previous host was there that we were there on a rotation schedule. We all took turns in being on the air to talk about a meeting or a work session, and she said no,” said Ruggiero.

Jay Donovan, marketing manager for Stephen’s Media Group, owner of WTNY, tells 7 News the segment gives listeners the chance to hear from the elected mayor of the city.

Smith agrees and doesn’t see it as an issue.

“I think the segment is weekly interview with the mayor, and there’s only one mayor,” he said.

But Ruggiero believes other elected voices should be heard, too.

“By not allowing any other council member to be on their radio station to discuss some of these issues, to me is like an endorsement for the person that they want,” she said.

Donovan says if the segment becomes too opinionated or political, the station will re-evaluate the format.

