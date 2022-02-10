Advertisement

Watertown native aboard USS Cincinnati shares Bengals’ Super Bowl excitement

Santino Alteri
Santino Alteri(WWNY)
By Zach Grady
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SAN DIEGO, California (WWNY) - A Watertown native is sharing the Cincinnati Bengals’ pride as the team heads to the Super Bowl.

Surface Warfare Officer Santino Alteri serves on the USS Cincinnati as the liaison between the city of Cincinnati and the crew aboard the ship.

The USS Cincinnati was commissioned in October 2019. Since that time, the city of Cincinnati has supported the ship and its sailors.

During the Bengals’ playoff run, the city gave the sailors team apparel.

Now the city will be sending some of its local food favorites for the ship’s Super Bowl spread on Sunday.

“They do great things for us in sending us things that add to morale. They send us a lot of the local eatery stuff that we can enjoy and truly develop a greater appreciation for our namesake city. I would say the aura on board is that of pure excitement and pure joy and everyone’s definitely looking forward to the big game on Sunday to be streamed on board,” said Alteri.

The USS Cincinnati is currently docked in San Diego, 130 miles south of Los Angeles, where the Super Bowl is being held.

