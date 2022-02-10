Watertown restaurant adds pizzeria to its business

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A popular Watertown restaurant is opening a new pizzeria in the same building.

Maggie’s on the River renovated its second floor into a pizza bar.

The grand opening was Wednesday.

Owner Tyler Bartlett says the second floor has been used as an overflow dining area and he wanted to turn it into something new.

He says the oven can cook pizzas in under two minutes and the bar is a bottoms up draft system that pours the drinks from the bottom of the glass.

Bartlett says he got the idea for the new space last spring, but the pandemic made the process difficult.

“The biggest challenge was just getting the resources lined up to even produce this room,” he said. “We had planned to open it up Labor Day weekend and we didn’t even have any of the stainless steel equipment in the back yet.”

Bartlett says the renovations cost around $150,000 dollars and the new space allows Maggie’s to hire eight new employees.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.