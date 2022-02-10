Advertisement

Watertown’s Streetscape project to cost more than expected

Streetscape project plan
Streetscape project plan(WWNY)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative Streetscape project is going to cost more than what the city was expecting to pay.

The city planning office says the estimated construction costs are now more than $3.2 million, which is double what the city budgeted for the project.

It’s due to inflation, COVID-related supply chain issues and the increased price of concrete. But, city officials say they will be able to cover the additional costs.

“We are going to make that up in two ways. One is a quarter of a million dollar grant from National Grid and the rest of it will be made up using American Rescue Plan funds,” said Watertown City Planner Geoffrey Urda.

Urda says the goal is still to get the work out to bid on March 1, start construction in the spring and have a ribbon cutting ceremony for the completed project this fall.

