1000 Island Winter Arts Festival

February 19 and 29
Kristy Hoover's snow sculpture from 2021.
By Craig Thornton
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

1000 Islands Winter Arts Festival February 19-20. Orion Art Gallery & Studio Celebrate the Arts of the winter season in Northern New York at the 1000 Islands Winter Arts Festival, hosted by Orion Art Gallery & Studio, NY Rt. 12, Alexandria Bay, NY.

This year’s Winter Arts Festival will feature a team snow sculpting competition, an Arts & Crafts showcase featuring many of the area’s arts & crafts vendors, live music performances, and the gallery’s featured artwork showcase of local winter art talent, the “Winter Rats Art Show”. Hours are 10AM – 6PM Saturday and Sunday, February 19, 20.

Visitors can enjoy the music of musicians Roger Hicks and Joey Collins who will be performing from noon to 6PM on Saturday February 19. Guitarist Gary Walts and singer Brittany Cean Graveline will be performing from noon to 6PM on Sunday. Food and beverage vendors will be on site including Elm Street Tacos of Lafargeville.

A highlight of the Winter Arts Festival will be an outdoor snow sculpture garden created during the snow sculpting competition. An awards ceremony for Snow Sculpting, and Winter Rats Art Show winning entries will be held Sunday 2PM – 3PM. The awards ceremony will be followed by a presentation by world travelling snow sculpting champion Jerry Merrill of Rodman NY.

A $5 entry fee is requested at the door. Portions of proceeds will be benefiting the Orleans Public Library, the Victims Assistance Center Watertown, and the Downtown Art Committee that is overseeing the mural project on the Veterans Memorial Walkway in Watertown.

This year’s 1000 Islands Winter Arts Festival is made possible by the generous support of Clayton Island Tours, White’s Lumber & Building Supplies, River Edge Resort, Fort Drum Realty, Chaumont Hardware, Hops Spot Restaurant, Focal Point Custom Framing, Coyote Moon Vineyards, and raffle contributions by gallery artists and artisans.

Orion Art Gallery & studio is open daily from 11AM to 5PM, Sunday 12PM-3PM, with special hours during the 1000 Islands Winter Arts Festival. For complete information on gallery events schedule, and class registrations, visit www.orionartgallery.com. Ph 315-215-4099. Orion Art Gallery & Studio is also on Facebook.

