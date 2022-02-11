Advertisement

200 soldiers deploy from Fort Drum to Europe amid Ukraine tensions

A group of soldiers deployed hours before dawn today from Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield on Fort...
A group of soldiers deployed hours before dawn today from Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield on Fort Drum.(Fort Drum Public Affairs)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - A group of soldiers deployed hours before dawn today from Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield on Fort Drum.

It’s part of a larger Department of Defense effort to support NATO allies in Europe.

The unit had 200 soldiers placed on heightened alert last week and they spent much of their remaining time with family and friends before departing.

10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum commander Maj. Gen. Milford Beagle walked down the line of deploying soldiers, wishing them safe travels.

