Alvina Jane Bradish, 81, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Alvina Jane Bradish, age 81, passed away peacefully at Canton-Potsdam Hospital late Wednesday evening (February 9, 2022) after a long illness. The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to the care and expertise of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.

Friends and family are welcome to call the Phillips Memorial Home, on Monday February 14, 2022 from 4:00 PM until the time of funeral service at 7:00 pm with Rev. Mark Reilly officiating.

Alvina was born on April 1, 1940 to the late John and Gladys (Shampine) Howley in Massena, NY. She was one of four children, and a graduate from St. Lawrence Central in 1958. She soon met and was wed to her loving husband, William F. Bradish on April 23, 1960 at St. Patrick’s Church in Brasher, NY with Monsignor Hannan presiding and shortly after they began their family. Alvina was employed at P&C for nearly thirty years as a Union Steward and head of HBA Department.

She was a devoted wife, loving mother and a nurturing and caring grandmother and great-grandmother. Her ability to create bake goods and cook, would delight all that had the chance to enjoy them.

Alvina is survived by her children, Michael and Lori Bradish, Cathy and fiancé Jeff LaFave, Lori and Rob Burns and Kristine Beniot all of Massena, NY. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren; Jared and Janelle Bradish, Sara and Nate LaDuke, Elizabeth Gollinger, Mark Henophy and Lauren Henophy and her fiancée Ray Stevens and Sophia and Logan Benoit, step grandson, Evan Tarr along with nine great-grandchildren; Emma, Amelia, Conor, Madison, Kendall, Kent, Karter, Khloe and Olivia. Alvina also leaves behind her memory to be shared with her siblings; John and Del Howley of Lakewood, NJ, Gerald and Sue Howley of Massena, NY and Mary Freeman of Albany, NY along with several nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her cherished cat “Mr. Binx”.

In addition to her parents, Alvina was predeceased by her grandson Jeremy P. Kearns in 2018.

At the family’s request in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Alvina’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

