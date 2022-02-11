Advertisement

Another $7.5M needed for YMCA’s community and aquatics center

Inside the Watertown YMCA's planned community and aquatics center
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The price tag continues to rise on the Watertown YMCA’s new community and aquatics center.

Another $7.5 million is needed to make what’s called a transformational project for downtown Watertown a reality.

That’ll put the total price tag for the YMCA’s new community and aquatics center at $27.5 million.

“It really boils down to supply chain and cost increasing as a result of the pandemic, and things being in short supply, and high demand,” said Dave Zembiec, CEO, Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency.

Eventually, the old call center building on Arsenal Street will be home to the project, complete with a six-lap swimming pool, indoor track, and tennis courts.

“I can look around and see every piece and what it will be, and the possibilities of this building are just huge,” said

Denise Young, CEO, Watertown Family YMCA.

Huge possibilities come with huge costs. This isn’t the first time the project has seen a price jump.

Over the summer, the building was ripped apart when PCBs, a type of hazardous material, were found. It came with a $2.6 million price tag and a lot of infrastructure to rebuild.

“All of these beautiful restrooms, we thought, ‘Oh, these are going to stay and just be part of this facility,’ they’re gone now. So, we weren’t expecting that,” said Young.

The Y has received federal grants and community donations to help offset the original projection of $18 million.

But, with the latest increase, it, along with the Jefferson County Industrial Agency, which currently owns the building, are looking to the city for help. They also might may ask the county.

“In terms of gutting this building, we’re looking for support in basically setting the stage for the Y project to proceed as planned,” said Zembiec.

Despite another jump in costs, Young is hopeful construction will begin in April.

