WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A couple more mild days are in the forecast before temperatures fall for the weekend. Expect snow showers overnight with lows in the 20′s.

Friday will be cloudy with rain and snow. Highs will be near 40.

Saturday will feature snow showers with highs in the 30′s.

Sunday will be colder with highs around 10.

