Arlene C. Soditus, 90, of Lisbon

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Arlene C. Soditus, 90, a longtime resident of Nelson Road, passed away Tuesday afternoon, February 8, 2022 at North Country Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Massena.

Arlene was born on April 16, 1931 in McAdoo, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late William and Mary Zabroski Soditus.  She grew up in Pennsylvania, where she attended and graduated schools.  She was a waitress at Val-Rio Restaurant in Phoenixville, PA for many years.

Arlene is survived by her sons, David Mitchell of Boyertown, PA and Andy Sipf of Italy and her dear friend and caregiver, Marilyn “Sue” Baildon of Chase Mills.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however at her request there will be no calling hours or funeral services.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

