Athlete of the Week: Hannah Gyore

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a volleyball player from Lowville who’s closing out a great varsity career. This all-around talent earning this week’s title.

Hannah Gyore, a talented volleyball player, has been a big reason for her team’s run to the sectional finals. This season, she has 262 assists, 64 kills, 165 service points, 36 aces and 129 digs.

For her career, 636 assists, 117 kills, 400 service points, 102 aces and 288 digs.

This all-around player is closing out a great varsity career.

Hannah is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for February 11, 2022.

