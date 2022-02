ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Barbara Ann J. Nohle, 75, Adams, widow of Marlin J. Nohle and owner of M.J. Nohle Associates, passed away Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 at the Carthage Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Funeral arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.

A complete obituary will follow.

