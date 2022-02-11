Carthage grad reaches heights in ice climbing
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A Carthage graduate has made a name for himself in a sport that literally reaches new heights.
He’s getting recognized, not only nationally, but internationally.
Say “hello” to Tyler Kempney. This 2009 Carthage graduate is making a name for himself in ice climbing.
It begs the question: how does a kid from Carthage become one of the elite ice climbers in the world?
He’s been doing competitive ice climbing since 2017. As a matter of fact, he just had a competition this past weekend.
His skills have led him to travel to different countries representing the USA.
At age 30, Kempney shows no signs of stopping.
Tyler Kempney, a cool customer in ice climbing.
