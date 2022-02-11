Advertisement

Community celebrates woman’s 104th birthday with drive-thru parade

Happy 104th, Lola Bunn!
By WBRC Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – A town in Alabama came together to celebrate Lola White Bunn’s 104th birthday with a drive-thru parade Thursday.

Bunn was married 53 years and has four daughters, according to WBRC.

She is a self-proclaimed “apple girl” – referring to the phone and computer brand, not the fruit. Bunn is on Facebook and reads the Bible on an iPad.

“I owe it all to God,” she says when people ask what they can do to follow in her path. She also said to do what’s right and live life to the fullest.

Bunn is an avid Bridge player and has been to the same church for the past century.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six people were left homeless after fire swept through the Hotis Motel on Route 37 in the town...
Pamelia motel fire leaves at least 6 people homeless
Police are investigating in Carthage after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a truck...
Pedestrian struck and killed by truck in Carthage
The explosion lifted part of the home off its foundation and blew out the brick skirting around...
Propane blast lifts home off foundation
Maggie’s on the River in Watertown has renovated its second floor into a pizza bar.
Watertown restaurant adds pizzeria to its business
At least five students were involved in forming a choreographed racial slur with their bodies...
State police investigate N-word incident at Heuvelton Central School

Latest News

The clinics are open to the Lexington and Rockbridge community as well as VMI staff and cadets.
Study: COVID-19 booster effectiveness wanes, though remains strong
A selection of beef cuts is displayed at a Publix Supermarket, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in...
How inflation and tangled supply lines are gripping economy
Police are investigating in Carthage after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a truck...
Police identify pedestrian killed in Carthage
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
White House says Russia could invade Ukraine within the week