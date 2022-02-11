Convicted rapist from Lowville arrested again, accused of raping child

LOWVILLE New York (WWNY) - State police have arrested a convicted rapist from Lewis County for allegedly raping a child under the age of 13.

They charged 51-year-old Scott E. Cooley of Lowville with the following felonies:

3 counts of first-degree rape

2 counts of first-degree criminal sexual act

9 counts of first-degree sex abuse

Cooley allegedly raped a child under the age of 13 on several occasions in July 2014 throughout the town and village of Lowville.

Cooley was arraigned in West Turin Town Court and ordered held in the Lewis County Jail on $40,000 bail or $80,000 bond.

State police arrested Cooley in November on a felony count of third-degree rape.

Cooley allegedly had sex with a child under the age of 17 on several occasions in 2015.

He was arraigned in Watertown City Court and sent to the Jefferson County Jail on $5,000 bail or $10,000 bond.

Cooley was released after posting bond, jail officials said.

According to the state’s Sex Offender Registry, Cooley is a Level 2 sex offender who was convicted in 2001 on rape, sodomy and sexual abuse charges.

The victims were girls ages 4 and 13 at the time of the crime.

Cooley was sentenced to a year in jail and 5 years probation, according to the registry.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.