Crash shuts down part of Route 11 in town of Watertown
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A portion of Route 11 in the town of Watertown is closed to traffic due to a crash near the intersection of Gillette Road.
According to dispatchers, 2 vehicles collided.
Route 11′s north and southbound lanes are closed from Route 232, also known as Rices Road, to Gillette Road.
7 News has a crew on the scene.
A military helicopter landed near the site of the crash.
We’ll update this story when we get more information.
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.