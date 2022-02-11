Crash shuts down part of Route 11 in town of Watertown

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A portion of Route 11 in the town of Watertown is closed to traffic due to a crash near the intersection of Gillette Road.

According to dispatchers, 2 vehicles collided.

Route 11′s north and southbound lanes are closed from Route 232, also known as Rices Road, to Gillette Road.

A military helicopter landed near the site of the crash.

A military helicopter landed near the scene of the crash on Route 11 (WWNY)

