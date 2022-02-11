Highlights & scores: Frontier League title contests
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Frontier League basketball playoffs continued Thursday with a couple of boys’ championship games at Jefferson Community College.
The boys’ Frontier League C Division championship was on the line as top-seed South Lewis met Beaver River.
The Beavers would come out on fire scoring the first 9 points of the game. Matthew Knight’s 3 makes it 9-0.
Late in the fourth quarter, Aidan McGuire goes up strong inside. Falcons are down 1, 47-46.
With 35 seconds left South Lewis takes its first lead of the game on McGuire’s bucket. It’s 48-47 Falcons.
Beavers answer. Knight buries the 3 from the wing and it’s 50-48 Beaver River.
Then it’s Parker Kristoff with the jumper in the lane, tying the game at 50.
But with 1.9 seconds left, Lucas Roes hits the jumper and it’s 52-50 Beavers.
Beaver River holds on to beat South Lewis 52-50, capturing the C Division championship.
“They got the best of us twice and these boys have just put in the hard work all year long,” Beaver River coach Zac Lehman said, “and it’s great to see them come out and be able to come out on top of one after they’ve battled and worked hard for it.”
In the late game, Lowville squared off against General Brown for the Frontier League B Division championship.
In the first quarter, It’s Tucker Rosbrook with the bucket inside. Lions are up 2.
Back the other way, Brody Brown buries the 3 ball, knotting the score.
It’s Brown again from downtown. Red Raiders on top 3.
In the second quarter, Brown connects on the pull-up. It’s 18-11 Lowville.
Luke Heller hits for 3, but Lowville beats General Brown 53-47.
Thursday’s local scores
Boys’ Frontier League C Division Championship
Beaver River 52, South Lewis 50
Boys’ Frontier League B Division Championship
Lowville 53, General Brown 47
Boys’ high school basketball
Edwards-Knox 93, Hammond 50
Canton 54, Salmon River 18
Chateaugay 57, Colton-Pierrepont 42
Gouverneur 59, Potsdam 55
Harrisville 70, Morristown 42
Hermon-DeKalb 64, Lisbon 39
Heuvelton 84, Norwood-Norfolk 33
Malone 63, OFA 40
Tupper Lake 77, Parishville-Hopkinton 32
St. Lawrence Central 82, St. Regis Fallls 36
LaFargeville 59, Alexandria 41
Girls’ Frontier League C Division semifinal
Thousand Islands 61, South Lewis 16
Girls’ high school basketball
Heuvelton 77, Morristown 20
Hammond 68, Edwards Knox 31
Madrid-Waddington 50, Brushton-Moira 23
Malone 41, OFA 36
Pro hockey
Danbury 4, Watertown 0
