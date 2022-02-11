Highlights & scores: Frontier League title contests

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Frontier League basketball playoffs continued Thursday with a couple of boys’ championship games at Jefferson Community College.

The boys’ Frontier League C Division championship was on the line as top-seed South Lewis met Beaver River.

The Beavers would come out on fire scoring the first 9 points of the game. Matthew Knight’s 3 makes it 9-0.

Late in the fourth quarter, Aidan McGuire goes up strong inside. Falcons are down 1, 47-46.

With 35 seconds left South Lewis takes its first lead of the game on McGuire’s bucket. It’s 48-47 Falcons.

Beavers answer. Knight buries the 3 from the wing and it’s 50-48 Beaver River.

Then it’s Parker Kristoff with the jumper in the lane, tying the game at 50.

But with 1.9 seconds left, Lucas Roes hits the jumper and it’s 52-50 Beavers.

Beaver River holds on to beat South Lewis 52-50, capturing the C Division championship.

“They got the best of us twice and these boys have just put in the hard work all year long,” Beaver River coach Zac Lehman said, “and it’s great to see them come out and be able to come out on top of one after they’ve battled and worked hard for it.”

In the late game, Lowville squared off against General Brown for the Frontier League B Division championship.

In the first quarter, It’s Tucker Rosbrook with the bucket inside. Lions are up 2.

Back the other way, Brody Brown buries the 3 ball, knotting the score.

It’s Brown again from downtown. Red Raiders on top 3.

In the second quarter, Brown connects on the pull-up. It’s 18-11 Lowville.

Luke Heller hits for 3, but Lowville beats General Brown 53-47.

Thursday’s local scores

Boys’ Frontier League C Division Championship

Beaver River 52, South Lewis 50

Boys’ Frontier League B Division Championship

Lowville 53, General Brown 47

Boys’ high school basketball

Edwards-Knox 93, Hammond 50

Canton 54, Salmon River 18

Chateaugay 57, Colton-Pierrepont 42

Gouverneur 59, Potsdam 55

Harrisville 70, Morristown 42

Hermon-DeKalb 64, Lisbon 39

Heuvelton 84, Norwood-Norfolk 33

Malone 63, OFA 40

Tupper Lake 77, Parishville-Hopkinton 32

St. Lawrence Central 82, St. Regis Fallls 36

LaFargeville 59, Alexandria 41

Girls’ Frontier League C Division semifinal

Thousand Islands 61, South Lewis 16

Girls’ high school basketball

Heuvelton 77, Morristown 20

Hammond 68, Edwards Knox 31

Madrid-Waddington 50, Brushton-Moira 23

Malone 41, OFA 36

Pro hockey

Danbury 4, Watertown 0

