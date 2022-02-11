Investigators identify cause of Hotis Motel fire

TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - The cause of Thursday’s fire at the Hotis Motel in the town of Pamelia has been identified.

According to the Jefferson County Office of Fire and Emergency Management, an electrical problem sparked the flames.

Firefighters from several departments were called to the Route 37 motel just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

They were able to get the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

