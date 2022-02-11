Advertisement

Investigators identify cause of Hotis Motel fire

Six people were left homeless after fire swept through the Hotis Motel on Route 37 in the town of Pamelia Thursday morning.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - The cause of Thursday’s fire at the Hotis Motel in the town of Pamelia has been identified.

According to the Jefferson County Office of Fire and Emergency Management, an electrical problem sparked the flames.

Firefighters from several departments were called to the Route 37 motel just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

They were able to get the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

