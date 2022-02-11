Advertisement

Jellie clarifies future plans

Stephen Jellie
Stephen Jellie(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - There’s clarification on Ogdensburg city manager Stephen Jellie’s future plans.

On Tuesday we reported Jellie would resign as city manager in July and that he planned to stay on as Ogdensburg’s full-time fire chief -- a position he currently holds.

Jellie clarified to 7 News Thursday that he does not plan to stay on as fire chief, only that he offered to remain on the job until the city finds a replacement.

