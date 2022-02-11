Jellie clarifies future plans

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - There’s clarification on Ogdensburg city manager Stephen Jellie’s future plans.

On Tuesday we reported Jellie would resign as city manager in July and that he planned to stay on as Ogdensburg’s full-time fire chief -- a position he currently holds.

Jellie clarified to 7 News Thursday that he does not plan to stay on as fire chief, only that he offered to remain on the job until the city finds a replacement.

