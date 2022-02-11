Johanna Ornstedt Hughes, 93, of Malone

Johanna Ornstedt Hughes, 93, passed away on February 8, 2022. Johanna was born in Malone on July 2, 1928, the daughter of Carl G. Ornstedt and Elizabeth Coughlin Ornstedt. (Funeral Home)

MALONE, New York (WWNY) - Johanna Ornstedt Hughes, 93, passed away on February 8, 2022. Johanna was born in Malone on July 2, 1928, the daughter of Carl G. Ornstedt and Elizabeth Coughlin Ornstedt. She graduated from Franklin Academy in 1946.

In 1949 she married James C. Hughes of Chateaugay and embarked on the life of a naval aviator’s wife which took her to Florida, Texas and California. In 1950 she gave birth to a son, James C. Hughes IV. In August of 1951 while stationed aboard the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Princeton her husband James was killed in action in Korea. She returned to Chateaugay with her infant son and began the next stage of her life, as a single mother.

“Jo” had a long career at Niagara Mohawk/National Grid. She was an ardent antique and art collector all her life. Jo was a very strong independent woman who lived life on her own terms. She loved her son James and was a devoted mother. She loved her nieces and nephews and they loved her. Jo was a very generous person who donated to many organizations in the Malone area. She resided for many years on the Red Tavern Road in Duane before moving into Malone in recent years. She will be deeply missed by her many friends and relatives.

Jo is survived by her sister Mary Ornstedt Baker of Malone and several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. Johanna was predeceased by her parents, her son James C. Hughes IV, her sister Patricia Ornstedt Lampson and her

long-time companion Ted Winterbottom.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, February 23 at St. Ann’s Church in St. Regis Falls. A celebration of life will follow afterwards for friends and family at Donovan’s Steak & Ale in Malone. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the Duane Fire Department. Arrangements are being handled through the Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop and words of comfort can be shared at www.hammillfh.com.

