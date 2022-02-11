SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - Karl Michael Teitsch, 66 of Syracuse NY passed away unexpectedly Monday, February 7 at SUNY Upstate Hospital with his loving wife by his side. He was born October 11, 1955 and raised in Troy, NY. He was the son of Phillip and Doris Teitsch. He graduated from Lasalle Institute and continued his education at Hudson Valley Community College. After College he became an independent business owner in Hospitality. Throughout his lifelong career in the restaurant industry, he was a beloved manager and took pride in creating a family like atmosphere and impacted so many lives in doing so.

Karl is survived by his loving wife and partner, Dawn Williams; his daughters Karli, Baker, Sage and his “Favorite” child Kole Philip. In addition, he is survived by the light of his life, granddaughter Anastasia Hand. Karl is also survived by his eldest daughter, Lauren. He is pre-deceased by his parents, and best friend and only sibling, Diane Russell.

For those of you who didn’t know Karl, you’ve never met anyone like him. He was an extremely hard-working man who devoted his life to taking care of his family both at home and at work. Karl had no trouble speaking his mind, but he would be the first to give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. He had a vibrant sense of humor (some finding it more humorous than others!) One of his missions in life was to leave everyone he met with a smile and a laugh.

Karl’s version of paradise was spending time with his family at their Carleton Island Property on the St. Lawrence River. He spent countless hours building their camp into a home where they could boat, swim and enjoy time with each other. This was where Karl was his happiest. Any free time, whether on Carleton Island or at his family home he loved doing work around the house and spending time with his many dogs throughout the years!

If you asked Karl, he would say his greatest achievement was being “Pop Pop” to his Granddaughter, Anastasia. His favorite moments were entertaining when everyone was together, cooking and eating dinner as a family.

Karl was a best friend to his in-laws, a favorite Uncle to his many, many nieces and nephews, Big Daddy to his Applebee’s crew, Cubby to his Troylettes and last but certainly not least, Brother to his lifelong friend Keith Vumbaco.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022 from 1pm to 3pm at All Saints Church, 27396 Madison Street Chaumont, NY 13622. A brief service with a Celebration of Karl’s life and legacy will follow. In lieu of flowers, checks can be made payable to the Laila Rain Donation Fund and mailed to the Marcellus branch Key Bank. Laila is a 13 year old friend girl fighting cancer a second time and held a special place in our father’s thoughts and prayers. Online condolences may be shared at www.clevelandfhinc.com.

