Keith E. Hoyt, 87, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Keith E. Hoyt, age 87, of Massena, New York passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at the Highland Nursing Home in Massena, NY. Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Service on Tuesday, February 15th from 1-2 pm. Funeral services for Keith will be held at the Garner Funeral Service at 2 pm on the 15th with Rev. Joseph Giroux celebrant. Burial will take place in the spring at Bayside Cemetery in Potsdam, NY. Contributions in Keith’s memory can be made to the charity of one’s choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://www.garnerfh.com__;!!M2D_dUfSiN4E!YZyuzTeC7L39FmSDpYq8RU0iq-o4YNoH95gIjCns4BenDeTzbQFoKOk1dJDOMfs2g2196ArA$ [garnerfh[.]com] for the Hoyt family. Keith is survived by his wife Robin Hoyt; a son Gary (Tammy) Hoyt; daughters Brenda French and Lori Hoyt; 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his first wife Alberta who passed in 1995. Mr. Keith E. Hoyt was born on July 2, 1934 in Potsdam, NY to the late John Hoyt and Mildred Weston. He attended Potsdam Central Schools. He left school early to go serve in the United States Air Force where he was a gunner on an airplane. After his honorable discharge he returned home and he worked for Elliott’s Hardwoods in Potsdam for years. He then went to work for Green’s Saw Mill in Sanfordville. Towards the end of his working career he drove bus for the ARC in Norwood, NY. Keith was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Potsdam, NY.

