‘Love Local’ this Valentine’s Day

By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - April Bennett, nutrition program manager at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County, is encouraging you to “Love Local” this Valentine’s Day.

The idea is to support area businesses by buying gift baskets containing locally produced products or going to restaurants which offer locally sourced ingredients.

Bennett said gift baskets are available through Taste NY. Orders must be placed at least 2 days in advance of pick-up.

To order, email Store Manager Mike Myers at mm384@cornell.edu or contact Taste NY through Facebook.

Baskets can be picked up at the CCE office at 203 N. Hamilton Street in Watertown

Bennett said if you’re looking for other ways to “Love Local,” consider going to a restaurant or business which offers local products and ingredients. For ideas, visit the Jefferson County Local Food Guide: www.jcnylocalfoods.org.

She said if you want your restaurant or food business included in the 2022 Local Food Guide, contact Erin O’Rourke at 315-788-8450 ext. 246 or eo273@cornell.edu by March 1.

