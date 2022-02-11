Marion I. Barr, 81, of Rensselaer Falls

RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Marion I. Barr, age 81, of Rensselaer Falls, NY, passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at the Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing in Rome, NY. A Graveside service will be held in the spring at Rensselaer Falls Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Marion is survived by a son, John M. Barr of Rensselaer Falls, NY. Marion was predeceased by her husband, John A. Barr.

Marion was born on June 14, 1940 in Nyack, NY, the daughter of Morrison and Carmen (Jenkins) Dowe. Marion attended Canton Central School where she graduated in 1958. She went on to get her Associate’s Degree from beauty school in Syracuse, NY. Marion married John A. Barr on August 6, 1960 with Rev. Joseph Degen officiating. Marion worked as an attendant at the State Hospital and was a homemaker later in life.

Marion enjoyed reading and raising poodles, she also served as the Rensselaer Falls Historian for a time.

Donations in Marion’s name can be made to St. Lawrence Valley SPCA, 6718 NY-68, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

