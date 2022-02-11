Melissa Sue Maitland, 35, Watertown, passed away Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Melissa Sue Maitland, 35, Watertown, passed away Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

Melissa is survived by a daughter Harley-Anne, age 5; her mother and step-father Ruth and Kevin Benware, Watertown, her father and step-mother Robert A. and Debi Maitland, Jr., Adams; a brother Ryan Schreckengost, Watertown; aunts and uncles Carl and Ona Schreckengost, Black River, Carla and John Easter, North Carolina, Chris and Tracy Maitland, South Carolina; several cousins. She was predeceased by her grandparents Diane and Henry Schreckengost and Robert and Eleanor (Mert) Maitland.

Melissa was born in Watertown, June 27th, 1986. She attended Watertown and Indian River schools, graduating from Belleville Henderson school. She was currently attending Jefferson Community College in the Early Childhood Education curriculum. She had worked at several local restaurants, Rite Aid and Home Depot.

A previous marriage to Travis Vulgamore ended in divorce.

Melissa was the embodiment of empathy and compassion. She cared just as deeply for an insect as she did a human. She was a dedicated friend, an amazing daughter, sister and niece. Above all, her greatest love was being a mother to five-year-old Harley-Anne. She faced the challenges of single motherhood head on with so much love, devotion and patience. Nineteen months ago she was joined by her loving boyfriend, Jesse Cowles. Together they formed a beautiful little family. She will be missed by so many. The world was a better place with her in it.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held in the spring/summer of 2022 at a day and time to be announced. Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.

Memorial contributions may be made to an account established in the name of Harley-Anne Q. Tamblin at the Watertown Savings Bank. Donations will be accepted at all locations.

Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.