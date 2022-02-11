Pamala Jane (Jenkinson) Miller, 75, of Ogdensburg

Pamala passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Pamala Jane (Jenkinson) Miller, age 75, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Friday, February 18, 2022, at 10:00AM at Notre Dame Church with Rev. Matthew Conger officiating. Pamala passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Pamala is survived by her loving husband, Dalton J. Miller of Ogdensburg, NY; her sons, Dalton Miller and Stanley Michael Miller and his wife, Stephanie, both of Ogdensburg; her daughter, Bridget Beebie, of Ogdensburg; five grandchildren, Christopher Beebie, Jennifer, Jordan, Trent, and Wes Miller; five great-grandchildren, Raelynn Miller, Kaden Reynolds, Emerson Rishe, Carsyn, and Camdyn Beebie; her siblings, Mary Belile of Lisbon, NY; Daniel Jenkinson and his wife, Angela, of Eureka, CA, Ann Seldomridge and her husband, Tony, of Wildwood, FL and Patricia Conger and her husband, Steven, of Ogdensburg, NY; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Pamela is predeceased by her parents, Stanley and Jeanne Jenkinson and a daughter, Theresa Jane Miller, in infancy.

Pamala was born on August 11, 1946, in Ogdensburg, the daughter of the late Stanley W. and Jeanne “Jane” D. (Fournier) Jenkinson. She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy and the Ogdensburg Business School. Pamala married Dalton J. Miller on February 12, 1966, at Notre Dame Church in Ogdensburg, NY, with The Rev. Joseph Gagnier officiating. She was first employed as a secretary for Gray-Syracuse in Syracuse before moving back to Ogdensburg working as a baker for P&C Foods until her retirement in 1997.

Pamala enjoyed gardening, flowers, camping, boating, baking, ceramics, swimming, and fishing in her younger years. She was also an amazing seamstress. Pamala started the children’s fishing tournament at the Seaway Festival and loved to volunteer. Pamala’s greatest joy and love was spending time with her kids, grandkids, and family.

Donations may be made in Pamela’s memory to a charity of ones’ choice.

