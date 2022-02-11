Pedestrian struck and killed by truck in Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A truck struck and killed a pedestrian in Carthage Thursday evening.

It happened on State Street in the village around 6 o’clock.

Police say a man was crossing the road near Kinney Drugs when he was hit by the truck.

They say it happened near a crosswalk, but did not yet know if the pedestrian was in the crosswalk when they were hit.

Police were interviewing the driver and a state crash investigation team has been called in.

Captain Robert Simpson of New York State Police told 7 News, “I cannot release any names at this time or any other further information. The investigation is currently ongoing and the State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is responding to process the scene.”

The road is shut down from Mechanic Street to School Street and is likely to stay closed for several more hours.

